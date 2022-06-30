ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Summer camp Cradle Beach is celebrating 134 years with a new welcome arch, donated by Wegmans, to welcome campers.

The new welcome arch serves as a symbol of Cradle Beach. Wegmans feels it represents the safe and inclusive environment the camp provides to children.

For four years, Wegmans has been partnered in a non-profit arrangement with Cradle Beach, helping maintain the property and providing corporate guidance on sustainability planning.

“The countless hours Wegmans contributed to our campus and our programming is simply invaluable to our organization, said Ann-Marie Orlowski, CEO, Cradle Beach. “They helped us complete tasks that our small, but mighty team cannot always get to. We cannot say thank you enough for all Wegmans has contributed, and for this beautiful gift that will welcome all who come to experience the magic of Cradle Beach.”

A list of new programs has been added to Cradle’s Beaches 2022 summer program, expanding from five to eight summer camp sessions.

