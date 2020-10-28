West Herr Food Drive: Donate for a chance to win video call with Josh Allen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–In honor of the support they have received this year, West Herr will be donating 5,000 10lb turkeys in November to those who need it most here in the Western New York community.

They are working with a variety of local organizations to make sure they pay back the community that has done so much for them.

From 11/2 – 11/19, West Herr will be having a food collection drive at all their dealerships, collecting canned/dry goods.

They will have collection barrels located in all their dealerships.

Stop in and donate at any one of them, and be entered for a chance to win a 15-minute live video call with Josh Allen! Four people will be chosen at random among those who donate to video call with Josh.

For more information, click here.