HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — With November right around the corner, West Herr Auto Group is working to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

From now until Nov. 12, West Herr is collecting non-perishable food items at all of its locations in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and the Finger Lakes. Those items will then be given to community organizations and distributed to those in need.

“This year was especially challenging because the price of everything has gone up,” said Elizabeth Hall, an executive assistant at West Herr. “West Herr has always been wonderful at giving back to the community and this is just one of the ways that we can help feed those that need it the most.”

In addition to the food drive, West Herr is donating over $100,000 in turkeys to the cause — all of them purchased from local turkey farmers. About 3,000 of those turkeys will go to the Buffalo area alone, spanning across 20 different organizations.

“Two years ago there was a turkey shortage so we jumped into action,” Hall said. “We love giving back to the community and we started donating turkeys and we started the food drive because we need sides along with the turkeys, right?”

Anyone who brings a non-perishable food item to a West Herr location can fill out an entry form for a chance to win 1 of 5 footballs signed by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

