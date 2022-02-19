West Seneca’s Vigilant Fire Department celebrates 130th anniversary, joint installation of officers

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a special night in West Seneca for the Vigilant Fire Department as they celebrated their 130th anniversary.

News 4’s Abby Fridmann served as master of ceremonies, assisting in the installation of officers.

Following dinner, awards like EMS Provider of the Year, Firefighter of the Year and The Ed Keller Award were given out to members of the fire company.

Congratulations to West Seneca’s Vigilant Fire Department on 130 years.