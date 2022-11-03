BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eleven businesses at the West Side Bazaar are getting support from the community after a fire forced them to close their doors.

The Buffalo Sabres and Delaware North hosted “A Taste of the West Side Bazaar” fundraiser at KeyBank Center. Chefs prepared food all day and organizers said they saw a huge outpouring of support.

“In spite of how sad it’s been to see the Bazaar burned down, it means so much to me and means so much to our community — we’ve seen so many people step up and come forward,” Carolynn Welch, executive director of WEDI, said. “This has been the biggest expression of that, but we’ve had many new donors, all the way from Maine to California, Texas, Toronto, and even from the U.K. that say the bazaar means so much to them they wanted to help.”

