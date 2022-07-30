BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The West Side Bazaar has become a staple on Buffalo’s West Side and it was the place to party on Saturday night.

They called it the “Bazaar Bash” packed with live music, outdoor games and a fashion show. The party is anticipation of the West Side Bazaar’s relocation and expansion to Niagara St. next year.

We’re really excited because we’re able, like I said, to give back to the community with this event, we’ve had a great showing, and get more people familiar with what we do and have them get a little more familiar with the West Side Bazaar,” said one organizer.

Nearly $1 million from the federal government is going to that expansion project.