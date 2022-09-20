NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York is lighting up gold in honor of September being pediatric cancer awareness month.

Niagara Falls was lit up earlier this month and next week buffalo’s city hall will follow. These efforts are helping to raise money for children battling cancer, and their families. Tuesday night, different organizations came together to raise money for four different efforts in Western New York.

“We are raising money for four organizations in total Andre the Warrior, Olivia Bears, and Punts, we are going to be splitting the money evenly between those organizations,, they are all very local and impacting cancer families here in Western New York,” said Kate Glaser, the founder of Hope Rises.

Over 250 people came to the event to support childhood cancer.