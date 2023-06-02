BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday, several local veterans received some long-overdue honors.

In a ceremony at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) presented over 30 service medals and ribbons to the veterans.

The veterans honored on Friday served in different timeframes, ranging from World War II to the Gulf War. Rep. Higgins said that veterans often come back home after serving and don’t receive the honors that they should.

The medals are passed down through the families of the veterans who served.

“It’s not just the man or the woman who is serving in the military,” said Kimberly Ferri, the daughter of Sgt. Steven Obe, one of the veterans who was honored. “It’s an entire family, and it affects us all. And we are very grateful.

News 4 photojournalist Dan Holland attended Friday’s ceremony. You can watch a montage from the ceremony above.