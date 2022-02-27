BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers continue to band together and show their support for the citizens of Ukraine.

Niagara Square was filled with people Sunday afternoon waving the Ukrainian flag, holding signs and posters and singing Ukraine’s national anthem. Everyone there came together and stood in solidarity.

“One of the most important things is to show solidarity and support for Ukraine,” said Buffalo resident Myron Deputat. “In talking to family members and to friends in Ukraine, just the simple fact of knowing there are people all over the world in support of them, and that this is not going on blindly, gives them hope. And hope is one of the most important things we all have.”