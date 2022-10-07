BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of Western New Yorkers gathered at Canalside on Friday, all to “Light the Night.”

This is in hopes of to celebrate, honor, and remember those diagnosed with blood cancer.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society hosted their annual Light the Night event. Friends, and family members hit the streets for a one-mile walk, while others had the opportunity to watch a laser light show. This is all in effort to raise funds for life-saving research and advocacy for blood cancer patients and their families. One event coordinator says this event is so powerful it brought her to tears.

“For me the first time that I ever went to a light the night. I cried like a baby. For me before an event I worked behind a computer screen, and seeing infants from parents who thought they would never see their child come to function in everyday life to old couples that are holding onto each other, and everyone I meet it’s unexplainable,” said Alex Barry, the event manager for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

News 4’s Dave Greber emceed the event Friday. Organizers say they have raised around $200,000 in the last 14 weeks. To learn more and donate, click here.