CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Damar Hamlin’s collision on Monday Night Football two weeks ago, which led to the Bills’ safety going into cardiac arrest, Mercy Flight says there has been a significant uptick in the number of people looking to get CPR certified.

Hamlin received CPR after his heart stopped, which doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said saved his life.

But what does it take to get certified? News 4 went to Mercy Flight on Wednesday to find out.

In its entirety, the basic CPR course takes around an hour and a half.

The full CPR and AED demonstrations can be seen below. To see a list of places that provide CPR certification near you, visit the American Heart Association’s website at this link.

Hamburg high school has provided a CPR course for its students for years. News 4’s Hope Winter learned more about it on Thursday.

“They learn not only the skill — how to do CPR, how to treat a broken bone, all of those things — but they also learn the value of public service,” Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell said. “A lot of our graduates stepped from the classroom into that role and served people in a life-death situation and helped people to survive.”