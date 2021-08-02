Winner of “Resurgence to the Rescue” pet photo contest crowned

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The top and cat and dog were celebrated at Resurgence Sunday.

We’ve explained the Ten Lives Club and City of Buffalo animal shelter partnered with Resurgence Brewing Company to host the “Resurgence to the Rescue” pet photo contest.

Here’s how it worked: pet owners of cats and dogs posted photos online, nominating their pets to be featured on a beer can. Then people voted for which dog or cat they liked most by making donations.

One dollar equaled one vote.

The rescues raised more than $61,000 through this photo contest.

“These fundraisers allow us to do things like fixing broken legs, and so some major surgeries that are not considered routine as far as a routine adoption goes for the shelter,” Judi Bunge, City of Buffalo Animal Shelter Volunteer said.

“Not in buffalo does it surprise me of the generosity. And that is because everyone here is so willing to give back and help and especially for animals. There is uh… This animal community in western new york is like no other,” Ten Lives Club Public Relations Director Kimberly LaRussa said.

The winning dog was Sven, his photo raised more than $13,000.

The winning cat was Don Juan, he brought in nearly $1,800.