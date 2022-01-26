Winter clothing drive in final days for Gerard Place

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’ve stepped outside, you know it’s bitterly cold out there. One nonprofit is asking the community to help keep its most vulnerable warm, this winter. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shares more on how you can help.

People throughout the City of Buffalo were bundled up and dressed to brave the elements, Wednesday. But not everyone is afforded that luxury.

Gerard Place on Bailey avenue provides support and housing for single-parent families that have experienced homelessness, among other things.

“We give out hundreds of meals every week and we still see people in our line with no socks, a sweatshirt instead of a coat, no scarves hats or gloves,” said Gerard Place President and CEO, David Zapfel.

The nonprofit has teamed up with Explore & More Children’s Museum and BankOnBuffalo for a clothing drive, through the end of the month.

“We have a need for adult jackets, new blankets, sleeping bags.. all of those would be greatly appreciated,” said JoAnna Jacob, Director Institutional Advancement at Explore & More.

While the folks at Gerard Place are still looking for those specific items, the influx of donations they’ve received so far certainly warms their hearts. “It just goes to show how generous Buffalo is and if you put out a call the response is almost always tremendous,” said Zapfel. “And it goes to show why we are the city of good neighbors.”

You can donate at Gerard Place anytime or at Explore & More through January 31st.