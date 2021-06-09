WNY 13-year-old fighting cancer granted trip to Disney World

(WIVB) — One local family that’s fought through hardship after hardship will be heading to the happiest place on earth.

TJ was diagnosed 8-years-ago with stage 4 neuroblastoma and bone cancer. He’s fought both diseases to the fullest over what’s been nearly a decade.

Now he’s 13-years-old and most recently he went through intense surgery to remove a tumor in his jaw.

Mass Mutual New York started a non-profit called “Making Memories that Last Forever.”

And they heard about TJ’s story.

So their team decided to grant TJ and his family the trip of a lifetime to Disney World.

“We need to spend family time make those memories just have it where it is our time — no doctors, no anything. Just normal life and TJ being able to be a kid,” said TJ’s mother Kerry Miller.

Kerry says she’s so thankful TJ is going to have this opportunity.

TJ, his brother, mom and dad will be in Disney World for two whole weeks.