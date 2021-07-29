WNY 6-year-old forgoes birthday presents, instead donates to SPCA

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A little girl with a big heart decided to trade in her birthday presents to help local animals in need.

Peightyn Hughes is 6-years-old and instead of asking for new toys — she collected donations for the West Seneca SPCA. Her mom tells us, Peightyn loves animals and even wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up. Peightyn gathered plenty of pet toys, treats, blankets and more.

Leaders with the SPCA say it’s special when young people care so about animals

“We are so blessed that we have kids, tiny kids, older kids and we even have adults do it who collect gives for the SPCA in lieu of gifts for themselves and its something we never take for granted and we’re so happy when we see somebody coming in with just bombarded with stuff,” said SPCA Communications Manager Bethany Kloc.

Even though Peightyn didn’t ask for gifts, she got a few goodies which include a glow-in-the-dark water bottle and a bracelet.

The SPCA is entirely funded on donations, for more information on how you can help, click here.