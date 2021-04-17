WNY businesswomen foster community with a unique Allentown shopping experience, The Hireath House

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A community of women business owners have come together to provide a unique shopping experience at Hireath House in Allentown.

After her father passed in 2017, Megan Calvert knew she wanted to do something special with the home he left behind.

“Hiraeth means longing or grief for a house that’s no longer a home,” she said. “This was my father’s house, and I knew I wanted something that had the word ‘house’ in it. The word was just perfect.”

501 Delaware Avenue has been transformed into the “Hiraeth House,” now home to nine different women-owned businesses. With a focus on women empowering other women. “To work together, to achieve one common goal which is to grow the community, help each other grow each other’s businesses, do some networking,” said Calvert.

You’ll find everything from rugs and candles to jewelry and clothing. “Every single wall, nook and cranny are filled with different business owners,” she said.

Even the walls are filled with artwork and decor, for sale. And there’s a spot to get some brewed tea, for your shopping trip. All while supporting local small businesses.

“A lot of these women, this is their first space, their first time with their business either moving out of their house because they started during the pandemic and now, they’re ready to grow or this is just their first opportunity,” said Calvert.

But it’s not your traditional 9-5. “These women business owners do have other jobs so it’s appointment only or coming in to do an online pick-up,” she said.

Calvert says she knows her father would be proud of her budding businesses and the platform she’s given other women. “I think he would just be so happy with what we did with the place, and I feel him here today,” she said.

