WNY farm hosting virtual tour for students on Wednesday

AVON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mulligan Farm in Avon is inviting students and teachers across Western New York to virtually visit their farm as part of the American Dairy Association North East’s virtual farm tours.

Organizers say the tour is geared toward 8th-12th grade students and will happen Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Teachers and students can register here.

The virtual farm tours took off in popularity at the beginning of the pandemic, giving students stuck at home a chance to keep learning while teachers adapted to the new normal, organizers say.

Emilie Mulligan joined us live on Wake Up this morning to tell us more about the tours.

“While we are unable to welcome guests to our farm, we are thrilled to be able to offer our on-farm experience to students virtually,” Mulligan said.

