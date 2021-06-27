WNY farm hosts ‘Chef Series Farm Dinners’ to help pediatric blood disorder and cancer patients

BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local farm is using the power of a home-cooked meal, to help children in need.

Stillwater Farm is now hosting “Chef Series Farm Dinners.” From now through the end of the summer, the farm is welcoming some of the best chefs Western New York has to offer to cook food for guests.

The dinners come with multi-course farm-to-table meals, specifically paired alcohol and live music.

And here’s how your money helps.

“A portion of every ticket sales goes to fund our foundation, Care at Stillwater. Which is a foundation that we created that provides pediatric patients that are part of the Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program, the opportunity to come out here for a picnic. So we have a chef come out and they make a picnic lunch for them and they get a run around the farm and play with the animals and kind of forget about life for a day, Margaret Braymiller, co-owner of Stillwater told us.

Tickets are $140 each.

