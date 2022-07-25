(WIVB) — WNY Food 4 Paws is setting up donation barrels around WNY to collect pet items members of the public are encouraged to stop by these locations and donate pet food, treats and other pet essentials.

WNY Food 4 Paws is a non-profit whose mission is to support food pantries that provide pet food to families experiencing financial hardships.

Starting July 27 Food 4 Paws will set up donation barrels at community hosts that will be there through August.

They will be hosting a kick-off event at St. Casimir’s Church Food Pantry on Wednesday, July 27 at 11 a.m.

Here’s a list of barrel locations:

“We are so appreciative of the willingness of our partners to host our collection barrels and encourage

other businesses and partners to contact us to schedule placement,” said Jacqueline Blachowski, WNY

Food 4 Paws President.