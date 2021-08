BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers are getting a taste for some of the best mac and cheese in the region. The Buffalo Mac and Cheese festival took over Riverworks Saturday.

More than 30 chefs were on hand to whip up their own special recipe. Organizers of the festival were all about supporting local businesses.

There was also a competition for Buffalo’s best mac and cheese.

We’ll let you know the winner, as soon as it’s announced.