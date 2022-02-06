WNY Heroes Group distributes food, Valentines to local vets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Today, veterans from around Western New York got a sweet surprise that touched their hearts — Valentine’s day letters from local students.

The Western New York Heroes Group distributed food to veterans today, paired with an effort from Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns called, “Valentines for Vets.” Students at local schools delivered handmade Valentine’s cards to those who have served our country, thanking them for their service.

Elementary students from Buffalo Schools and Lancaster School District spent a lot of time making those letters just perfect.