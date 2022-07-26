BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Western New York Impact Investment Fund announced Tuesday it has invested $750,000 in Buffalo FilmWorks, the major motion picture complex behind the films “A Quiet Place Part II” from Paramount Pictures and “Nightmare Alley” from Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Buffalo FilmWorks, located in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood of Buffalo, is looking to finalize renovations to Stage 4, an 828-foot-long soundstage. With the completion of Stage 4, Buffalo FilmWorks will reach 119,800 square feet in total.

The space was purchased in 2016, with Buffalo FilmWorks’ establishment coming two years later.

“The Western New York Impact Investment Fund is pleased to announce its partnership with Buffalo FilmWorks, a company that is bringing the global major motion film industry to Western New York,” said Thomas P. Quinn, the Fund’s CEO.

Buffalo FilmWorks President Jennifer O’Neill, also a co-founder, said what the investment means to her and the complex.

“Buffalo FilmWorks seeks to support economic and infrastructure development for the motion picture industry through hands-on instruction and training, inclusive economic growth and the revitalization of an underserved community,” O’Neill said. “We are very excited to partner with the WNY Impact Investment Fund in this effort and look forward to growing the developing film industry in Buffalo and creating countless jobs for Western New York.”