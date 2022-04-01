BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Top real estate workers held a party Thursday to celebrate their success. Their party also supported a worthy cause.

The Admiral Room at The Marin hosted a gala for Western New York’s “Elite 100” real estate pros. The party had a roaring twenties theme. It featured a “casino night” fundraiser for a local charity.

“Our goal with that is to build as many beds as we can, for kids here in Western New York, and so we’re hoping to raise $10,000 tonight for “Sleep in Heavenly Peace”, and give back to them as well,” Ryan Brandenburger of CrossCountry Mortgage said.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds and delivers bunk beds to children and families in need.

The group says about 10,000 children in the Queen City don’t have a bed of their own.