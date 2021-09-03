WNY Woodturners donate over $30,000 to Make-A-Wish

(WIVB) — A local business is giving children battling cancer and other illnesses a chance to make their wishes come true.

The Western New York Woodturners gave the Make-A-Wish foundation a check for $30,800.

This came from sales they made at the Erie County Fair.

“Every dollar matters and we rely on the support of the comunity and community organization groups like the Western New York Woodturners to make wishes possible here,” said a Make-A-Wish representative.

Members of the Western New York Woodturners had a chance to meet some of the kids they will help at this year’s fair.