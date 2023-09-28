ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many people made a difference during their morning commutes by stopping by Delta Sonic in Orchard Park and Amherst — to donate toward Make-A-Wish.

For Robert Norman — who is battling stage four colon cancer — he wanted to show these young warriors they are not alone.

“I’m fighting with the kids. And I just want to tell everybody you gotta be strong. Every day is a blessing,” Norman said. “”I see the kids on TV and my heart breaks to see stuff like this. I want everything–to give them everything. You know it’s hard. People don’t really realize it until you have something like this.”

For donors like William Halford — he wanted to share some hope and show them the community is rooting for them, after he beat cancer.

“I’m cancer free now and I hope these kids hear this and it gives them some [hope], let them know that they’re not alone and were really trying to help them,” Halford said.

And for donors like Adam Stevenson — who donated $1,000 —he encourages the community to donate with what they can — as every dollar will go directly towards granting these young warriors wishes.

“if you can do it, it doesn’t matter, for me it’s $1,000, for somebody else it could be five dollars it doesn’t really matter the amount of money,” he said. “I think it’s relative but I think just the thought itself is what really makes the impact. That’s why I do it.”

For more on the Make-A-Wish Radiothon, click here.