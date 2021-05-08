WNYers thank mothers with ‘Mommy & Me’ diaper giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another event was held Saturday to say hanks to Western New York moms.

A “Mommy & Me” diaper giveaway was held at Eight Days of Hope in Buffalo.

NY Senator Tim Kennedy along with the Buffalo Diaper Bank hosted the drive-thru event. They gave out gift bags to moms who may have had to tighten their budgets during the pandemic.

“One of the moms that pulled up said ‘it’s been so long since I’ve gotten a flower.’ We’re giving flowers to every one of the moms who pull up in her car, A gift bag: baby formula, diapers for the kids, Making sure that the moms when they come through they feel special, they get a little bit of a gift on mother’s day weekend,” said Kennedy.

Nationwide, an estimated one in three families experiences diaper need.