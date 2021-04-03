YMCA gets Western New Yorkers vaccinated with pop-up clinic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The YMCA Buffalo Niagara is doing its part to help improve vaccination numbers in Western New York.

The Y held a pop-up clinic at its William Street location in Buffalo Saturday.

Eligible New Yorkers quickly booked up the 300 appointments that were available.

The executive director says they’re happy to open their doors to the community.

Executive Director Danielle Roberts told us, “The YMCA is for all, we are inclusive and we are about providing access. We focus on healthy living, youth development and social responsibility and the Y just wants to make sure we do our part to make sure we’re there for the community that we serve.”

The YMCA is looking into holding future pop clinics for others still needing to get the shot.