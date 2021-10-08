YMCA unveils 2021 Turkey Trot t-shirt design

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday, YMCA Buffalo Niagara unveiled its official t-shirt design for this year’s Turkey Trot.

Race organizers say all registered participants and race volunteers will receive a t-shirt at the pre-race packet pick-up.

The design is available for purchase on select merchandise on the new Turkey Trot online store, organizers tell us.

Registration is $42 per entry until the race sells out, and a virtual option is available to former participants and those who cannot attend the in-person event.

