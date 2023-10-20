WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Herr‘s fourth annual food drive is underway.

The auto group is collecting non-perishable food items through Nov. 11, with an emphasis on Thanksgiving-related items in time for the holidays. That being said, anything fitting the non-perishable category (like boxed or canned food) will be appreciated.

The first drive began amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and West Herr Executive Assistant Emma Bow says the company has seen it grow over the years, reaching more people and collecting more turkeys. This year, West Herr is planning to donate more than $100,000 worth of locally sourced turkeys.

Plus, there’s a bonus incentive for anyone who comes in with a donation. They can enter to win one of five footballs signed by Josh Allen.

Anyone who wants to help can bring a non-perishable item to any West Herr location. You can see a full list of locations here.