BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local organization honoring the arts is offering free programs for kids at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, just in time for spring break.

It’s called Young Audiences of Western New York, and it’ll be at the library from 1 to 2 in the afternoon through Thursday.

Then, at 5:30 Thursday, it’s the big event — Taste of the Arts, at The Atrium at 500 Seneca.

For more information, click here.