Youngstown girl selling bracelets to raise money for families in need

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four families were left without a home after a fire tore through a Youngstown apartment building last month.

One of those families included Serenity Pietrangeli’s best friend Natalie. The eight-year-old said she was sad to hear about her friend’s home, and wanted to do something to help.

She had the supplies to make bracelets and decided selling them would be a great way to raise money.

“It’s easy to make and a lot of people would probably like them,” Pietrangeli said.

When she told her teacher about the idea, it grew from there. Soon enough, her classmates were also making bracelets to sell.

“I passed out the bracelet stuff and then they would go home and make bracelets and return the bracelets that they made,” Pietrangeli told News 4.

Serenity’s mom, Jamie Ruperti said she’s so proud of her daughter, and decided to display and sell the bracelets at The Village Bake Shoppe in Lewiston where she works.

“They’ve just warmed a lot of peoples’ hearts,” Ruperti said.

So far, Serenity has raised nearly 900-dollars, but her goal is to raise 1,200-dollars so that way each family gets 300.

Anyone looking to donate either money or bracelet supplies can email Ruperti at mommyserenity233@gmail.com.