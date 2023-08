Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this Monday!

Magician and Mentalist Anthony Presciutti

For the Community event at Villa Maria

CBS’ The Young and the Restless, Melody Thomas Scott visiting Jamestown to host a benefit at the Lucille Ball Little Theater

Magician and Mentalist Anthony Presciutti wow’s Chelsea Lovell during Pop Quiz

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.