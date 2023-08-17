Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this Friday-Eve!

Celebrity Chef to Visit Special Needs Chefs!

Hope Rises brings in the cancer warrior behind latest Josh’s Jaq’s Cereal Box

Thomas the Flyer in the NYC to Paris Race | The Story of Good Neighbors

Best Reviews has best products for college students

Ian Flanigan, contestant on the Voice, performing at Artpark tonight!

Celebrating National Marilyn Day with our receptionist Marilyn!

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.