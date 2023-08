Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this

Fredrick Law Olmstead Gala | Olmstead Park Sponsored Segment

Half & Half Boutique Sip and Shop Event for Teachers!

Matt’s Music Vocal Team

Swamp Stomp and Obstacle Challenge | Swain Resort Sponsored Segment

Choose Love Wine with Patti and Thurman Thomas presented by Georgetown Square Wine and Liquor

Taryn interview and performance

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.