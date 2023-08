Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this Hump-Day!

Mentoring on Wheels summer skating program

Shauntel Douglas hosts Pilates under the Sun Fridays at 6 at Bidwell Parkway

International Black Summit Sponsored Segment

Niagara Park Commission Sponsored Segment

National Comedy Center takes us to the Lucy Desi Museum | Sponsored Segment

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.