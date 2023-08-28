Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this Monday!
Back-to-school event happening September 2nd, 12-5 p.m. at Jonny B Wiley High School’s track and field site!
Hope Rises talks about Prank for a Purpose
Celebrating Black Business Month with Matti Rouse
Salvation Army of Buffalo’s Youth Leadership Program
Scherer Furniture | Sponsored Segment
Best Reviews has proficiency products to help your to-do list go faster!
Love in Taipei on Paramount +
Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.