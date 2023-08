Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this Friday-Eve!

Booty’s tell us what to expect at the National Buffalo Wing Festival this weekend

Off The Fall Sandwich Co. Be Our Guest Segment

Back-to-school event happening this weekend shedding a light on bullying

Captain Johnson talks Wings Over Batavia happening this weekend | Sponsored Segment

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper | Sponsored Segment

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.