Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this Tuesday!

John Fiore Foundation 14th Annual Golf Tournament

Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue and Sweet Buffalo collaborate with the Ten Lives Club and WNY Police Officers

Verizon Back-to-school deals Sponsored Segment

Celebrating Black Business Month with Cue Braids

Buffalo 48 Hour Film Project happening this weekend

Pop Quiz

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.