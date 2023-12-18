Here’s a look at today’s episode of Daytime Buffalo this Monday!
Box BFLO | Sponsored Segment
Holiday Glam Dos and Don’ts from a Global Celebrity Makeup Artist
Avenue 29 Foods Catering | Sponsored Segment
Town of Tonawanda Shop with a Cop | Hope Rises
The Mom Walk Collective Buffalo holds a Diaper Drive for NICUs
WNY Pain Relief and Integrated Wellness talks lunch and learn seminars | Sponsored Segment
Next Chapter Solutions LLC | WNY Home Organizing Service
Chelsea shows the Bandits Championship Ring!
Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.