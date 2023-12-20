Here’s a look at today’s episode of Daytime Buffalo this hump-day!
Christopher Rodriquez Hyundai Salute To Hero 2023 Winner Sponsored Segment
Healing Off Art | The New Master Heal Buffalo Through The Arts
Perla at Salvatore’s Hospitality | Be Our Guest Sponsored Segment
Learn some Knife Skills on Dishing on Daytime | NFCI Sponsored Segment
Annie the Musical cast member stops by Daytime Buffalo to talk about the tour stop at Shea’s!
Pop Quiz with actress Caroline Glazier from ‘Annie the Musical’
Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.