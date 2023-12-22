Here’s a look at today’s episode of Daytime Buffalo this Fri-Yay before Christmas!

Bro’s & Co discusses new storage facility

Verizon Holiday Tech | Sponsored Segment

Chelsea talks to Season 45 Survivor Winner Dee Valladares

Miss New York Earth 2023 Serena Exantus heads to Miss Earth USA

Gingerbread House Competition with the Daytime Buffalo Team

Architect for Men | Master Barbershop in Buffalo, turning mobile

Daytime Corks & Spirits gives some Champagne tips for the holidays | Sponsored Segment

Babie Gurl performs ‘Untamed’

Pop Quiz with Babie Gurl

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.