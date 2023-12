Here’s a look at today’s episode of Daytime Buffalo this Friday-Eve!

Univera Healthcare shares about its community impact | Sponsored Segment

Alzheimer’s Association offers a Holiday Gift Guide for people with dementia and their caregivers

Healthy Happy Hours at Southtown Salt Cave

Plaid Tidings at Shea’s 710 Theatre

Holiday Markets at MAP’S Urban Farm Dec. 7 and Dec. 15th

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.