(WIVB) – Visit Buffalo Niagara shares what they have planned for restaurant week and the 2024 eclipse!

Buffalo Art Studio talks about their upcoming art auction fundraiser

WUFO Equity & Inclusion Job Fair

Daytime Buffalo: New York State’s Largest Craft Beer Festival Buffalo on Tap is back!

Big Easy Buffalo brings the sounds of New Orleans to Buffalo! THE J#TET and FOLKFACES – playing separately and together! – The Big Easy in Buffalo Mardi Gras Jam Friday, February 24 DHU Strand Theatre $10 advance, $15 day of. Doors 7 pm, Show 8 pm.

John Papa Gros Band w. Randle & the Late Night Scandals – The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA series

Saturday, March 4 Sportsmen’s Tavern. $20 Doors 7 pm, Show 8 pm