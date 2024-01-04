Here’s a look at today’s episode of Daytime Buffalo on this first Friday-Eve of 2024!

Recovery Options Made Easy (ROME) Mental Health Help in WNY

Valentine’s Benefit at Babeville People Inc. Foundation to support former ASI

Sara Holland gets us ready for the game Jan. 4, 2024

Products to Jumpstart the New Year | Sponsored by BestReviews

Captivated C | 716-Based artist with album set to be released next week!

Captivated C performs her original song ‘Theory’

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.