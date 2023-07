Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this Tuesday!

Daytime Buffalo with TSE for Shine Gold

Daytime Buffalo with Sweet Buffalo, Buddy’s Second Chance, and Norah’s Bracelets for a Cause

Daytime Buffalo Visits the National Comedy Center

Buffalo PAL talks about their summer play streets program!

Daytime Buffalo and Murder in the Wild West by Eyecatching Events

Daytime Buffalo Pop Quiz with Murder in the Wild West Cast

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.