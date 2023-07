Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this Fri-Yay!

Murr from Impractical Jokers Live! Talks about upcoming Buffalo shows

Down Syndrome Parents Group of WNY talks about Give 716 Day

Big Head Cartoon Caricature Art & Entertainment

Artpark Fairy House Festival Sponsored Segment

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.