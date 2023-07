Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this Fri-Yay!

Golden Fluid Artistry

What’s going on with the Bisons this weekend?

All things wings with the wing king and Cole’s on Elmwood

Meet the makers event at Lexington Co-op on Hertel

Dreamy Buffalo talks about their upscale picnics and themed sleepovers!

Celebrating a day of live music at Sportsman Tavern

Pop Culture Quiz and Tracy Golden Finished Art

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.