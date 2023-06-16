Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this Friday!
Blue Mountain Resort talks about play-all-day-pass
FeedMore WNY talks about Fill the Backpack initiative
Guud & Evul Vegan Eats, a Tonawanda vegan restaurant
The Longest Day, Alzheimer’s Association Fundraiser
Bunks Across Buffalo, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Event
Summer Solstice event at Thin Man Brewery
Fri-Yay Cocktail segment with Brothers Restaurant & Bar
Nickle City B-Side’s production of Spiria performance
Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.