Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this Fri-Yay!

Daytime Buffalo Learns How to Grill the Perfect Hot Dog with Sahlen’s

SPCA 4th of July Pet Safety Tips

Phantom Fireworks talks about fireworks safety!

Western New York Dermatology talks about skin safety in the summer sun!

Half & Half Boutique talks about their summer pop-up series!

Learn all about the National Comedy Center!

The Terrace at Delaware Park shakes things up for a cocktail Fri-yay segment!

Lockport native, and S21 of The Voice Finalist, Joshua Vacanti performs “More?”

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.