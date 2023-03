(WIVB) – ‘Cirque Us’ stops by the Daytime Buffalo studio to show us what to expect from their circus this weekend

Mike’s Subs Kenmore helps us celebrate National Cheesesteak Day, and the Gliding stars showcase!

The WNY Women’s March is happening this weekend!



Cocktail Friday continues with Judi’s lounge, and we learn more from Leroi Johnson as his exhibit at Burchfield Penny comes to a close this weekend

Handsome Jack performs for us before they head for a European Tour!